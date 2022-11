Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 11 November 2022 16:34 Hits: 4

US President Joe Biden spotlights 'ambitious' climate package, new methane rules and announces adaptation funding at Egypt climate summit.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/joe-biden-insists-united-states-will-meet-2030-emissions-targets-at-cop27-speech/a-63727701?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss