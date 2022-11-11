At COP27: EPA Moves to Cut Climate-Warming Methane Pollution

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - At the COP27 international climate talks today, the Environmental Protection Agency released an updated proposed rule to cut methane and other harmful pollutants from oil and gas operations across the U.S. This proposal will help address the global climate crisis and protect public health in communities across our country.

The following is a statement by David Doniger, senior strategic director in the Climate & Clean Energy program at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“As the United States unveils new methane initiatives with the European Union, China, and other countries, the EPA is proposing new limits to cut the U.S. oil and gas industry’s unchecked emissions of this dangerous climate pollutant. By cutting pollution from routine flaring, requiring regular monitoring and repair at all leak-prone wells and incorporating third party leak monitoring into EPA enforcement, the EPA is moving to cut climate pollution and protect the health and wellbeing of communities nationwide, including those on the frontlines of harm from nearby air pollution.

“Methane is the fastest-growing contributor to the climate crisis. It packs more than 80 times the climate punch of carbon dioxide in the two decades after it is released. Cutting methane now is the fastest way to stem the rising wave of dangerous and costly storms, floods, drought and extreme heat.

“Now the EPA must move full speed ahead to finalize these new methane protections without delay.”

