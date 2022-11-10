The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A dual boost for optical delay scanning

Various applications of pulsed laser sources rely on the ability to produce a series of pulse pairs with a stepwise increasing delay between them. Implementing such optical delay scanning with high precision is demanding, in particular for long delays. Addressing this challenge, physicists have developed a versatile 'dual-comb' laser that combines a wide scanning range with high power, low noise, stable operation, and ease of use -- thereby offering bright prospects for practical uses.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221110144021.htm

