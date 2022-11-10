The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Thirsty wheat needed new water management strategy in ancient China

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Research shows that a practice of purposeful water management, or irrigation, was adopted in northern China about 4,000 years ago as part of an effort to grow new grains that had been introduced from southwest Asia. But the story gets more complex from there. Wheat and barley arrived on the scene at about the same time, but early farmers only used water management techniques for wheat. The results raise awareness that the dispersal of domesticated crops and the knowledge of best using them can be traced independently across time and space.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221110144029.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version