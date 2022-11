Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022 18:15 Hits: 3

Egypt climate talks focus on financing for low-income countries so they can adapt to a warming world and pay for climate destruction.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-is-climate-finance-and-how-does-it-work/a-63702251?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss