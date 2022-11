Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 10 November 2022 10:36 Hits: 3

Political and business leaders announced plans to cut pollution and protect forests at a climate summit in Glasgow last year but have taken little concrete action to honor those promises.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-became-of-pledges-made-at-cop26/a-63703409?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss