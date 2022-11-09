New Yorkers Vote in Favor of Historic $4.2 Billion Bond Act

NEW YORK, NY – Yesterday New Yorkers voted in favor of the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, the state’s first environmental bond act since 1996.

The following is reaction from Kimberly Ong, Senior Attorney at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“Voters have made history by supporting the state’s largest environmental bond act ever. This sets the stage for $4.2 billion in investments for clean and safe water, climate mitigation, environmental justice, and land conservation. These investments will address pressing environmental challenges – including replacing dangerous lead pipes, reducing air pollution by electrifying buses and buildings, restoring coasts to protect homes from floods, and much more. Now, Governor Hochul must ensure that these funds go to the communities that need it most.”

###

