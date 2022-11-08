How female false widow spiders use their 'spidey senses' to attract mates

Articles

When it comes to spider love, female widow spiders hold the key to attracting mates, potentially adjusting their web's attractiveness to lure males, according to new research. A study led by Simon Fraser University's resident 'spider man,' PhD candidate Andreas Fischer, reveals new details about how female false widow spiders (Steatoda grossa) communicate using pheromones--and suggests they can build more attractive webs-- to lure mate-seeking males by adjusting the pH level of their pheromone-bearing silk.

