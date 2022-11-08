The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientists reveal an unexpected gene in transparent worms

Scientists reveal the homolog of a well-known human protein, Nucleolin, in the tiny, transparent roundworm, C. elegans. Nucleolin is linked to human neurodegenerative disease and cancer. The new research challenges recent theories of the role structures inside the nucleus may play in such disorders -- and surfaces a powerful new tool for studying the function of Nucleolin and how it does contribute to disease.

