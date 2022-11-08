Scientists reveal an unexpected gene in transparent worms

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 17:04 Hits: 4

Scientists reveal the homolog of a well-known human protein, Nucleolin, in the tiny, transparent roundworm, C. elegans. Nucleolin is linked to human neurodegenerative disease and cancer. The new research challenges recent theories of the role structures inside the nucleus may play in such disorders -- and surfaces a powerful new tool for studying the function of Nucleolin and how it does contribute to disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221108120430.htm