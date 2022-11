Childhood traumas strongly impact both mental and physical health

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022

Most Americans report experiencing at least one traumatic event in childhood, and a new study shows that these experiences have significant impacts on our health risks as adults. Physical illnesses such as obesity and chronic pain are affected, but mental disorders show the most significant association, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), bipolar disorder, substance abuse, and depression.

