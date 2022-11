Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 10:57 Hits: 4

Climate scientists have shown that heat waves, coastal floods and tropical cyclones will grow increasingly violent if the world does not rapidly build infrastructure to make clean electricity.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-transition-from-fossil-fuels-to-renewable-energy-in-5-charts/a-63674250?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss