Benzene Causes Cancer. It Shouldn’t Be in Your Shampoo.

Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022

Written by Diane MacEachern

Benzene shouldn’t be in your shampoo. It shouldn’t be in your hand sanitizer, spray sunblock, sun aftercare lotion, athlete’s foot spray, spray-on deodorant or antiperspirant, either. But as the recent recall of dry shampoo by Unilever showed, it is. Here’s why that’s serious, and what you can do to protect yourself.

Why Benzene Is Dangerous

Benzene is a “known human carcinogen,” says EPA. Short-term exposure may cause drowsiness, dizziness, headaches and eye, skin, and respiratory tract irritation. At high levels, this toxic chemical can render someone unconscious. Inhaling benzene over time causes various blood disorders and can lead to leukemia. Benzene can also be absorbed through the skin or digestive tract. Reproductive effects have been reported for women who inhale high levels of benzene, while adverse consequences like low birth weight, delayed bone formation, and bone marrow damage, have been observed in the fetuses of animals that inhaled benzene. There is “no safe level of exposure,” says the World Health Organization.

Burning coal and oil generates benzene, as does smoking cigarettes and even pumping gasoline, since benzene is used as a constituent in motor fuels. But benzene is also added to detergents, some pharmaceuticals, and a wide variety of personal care products, like those listed above. People use many items contaminated with benzene every day, says Prof. Mary Fox, an air pollutants researcher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. That’s because sprayed products, like dry shampoo or deodorant, include benzene in the propellant that moves the product out of the can and onto your body.

In her book True Roots: What Quitting Hair Dye Taught Me About Health and Beauty, Ronnie Citron Fink, the Editorial Director of Moms Clean Air Force, reported that researchers have found that “not only are there no apparent safe levels or thresholds” of chemicals like benzene, “but also at the lowest levels of exposure, there is a steeper increase of risk.” She cites a 2018 government study that found that benzene was present both in shampoos, lotions and deodorants AND the exhaust coming from cars and trucks.

The recent Unilever product withdrawal was prompted by independent tests done of 148 batches of dry shampoo spray from 34 different companies. Seventy percent contained quantifiable levels of benzene; some products contained up to 170 times the limit imposed by the Food and Drug Administration, the agency charged with setting safety standards for consumer products. P&G has also recalled benzene-contaminated Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants as well as Old Spice Below Deck aerosol spray products with an expiry date up to 2023.

How to Protect You and Your Family Against Benzene Exposure

Unfortunately, many products that contain benzene do not disclose that information on their ingredients label, so, while you can look for the words “benzene-free” on a product’s packaging, you probably won’t find them. That said, if you do discover the word benzene or its derivatives – benzoquinone, benzene oxide, muconaldehyde – on a label, leave the product on the shelf.

Since aerosol products are likely to contain benzene, switching from sprays to creams and roll-ons can help.

Use your nose. Benzene has a “sweet, aromatic, gasoline-like odor,” the CDC warns. If you can smell it, you need to get rid of it asap.

Avoid smoking and second hand smoke. (If I’m someplace indoors or out and I can smell cigarette or cigar smoke, I move as far away as possible.)

Walk away from the gas tank when you’re filling it. You can set the pump to fill automatically and stop when it’s full. When you remove the nozzle from the tank, try not to breathe right over the tank. Keep the windows up in the car to avoid “benzene seep” into the car, especially if children are inside. Don’t let children wander around the gas station or your car while you’re filling it with gas.

If you use a dry shampoo, here are the ones that Unilever has recalled. Beware, though: some of these products may still be on store shelves. Some consumers have replaced dry shampoo with cornstarch, or use oil-absorbing make-up pads to reduce oily build-up on their scalps. Personally, if I don’t have time to wash my hair, I braid it or wear a fun hat rather than use dry shampoo. People are so taken with the hat it never occurs to them to look underneath it!

