Climate change to impact mountains on a global scale

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 November 2022 15:32 Hits: 3

Under the threat of climate change, mountain landscapes all over the world have the risk of becoming more hazardous to communities surrounding them, while their accelerated evolution may bring further environmental risks to surrounding areas. Research shows climate change will negatively impact mountain landscapes and human activity -- including increasing risks such as avalanches, river floods, landslides, debris flows and lake outburst floods.

