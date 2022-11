Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 November 2022 20:34 Hits: 4

Computer simulations by Rice University scientists and their collaborators are the first to integrate a model of planet formation and evolution that explains two puzzling observations of exoplanets orbiting distant stars: the rarity of worlds about 1.8 times larger than Earth and the near-identical size of adjacent planets in hundreds of planetary systems.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221107153441.htm