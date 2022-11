Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 06 November 2022 14:24 Hits: 5

Earth's warming weather and rising seas are getting worse, with the situation deteriorating faster than ever, the World Meteorological Organization revealed in a new report.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/un-weather-report-reveals-chronicle-of-climate-chaos/a-63663708?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss