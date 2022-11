Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 13:59 Hits: 5

Researchers have published a comprehensive study on the significance of species differences for the most central cell maintenance mechanisms. The researchers used the brown hare (Lepus europaeus) and the mountain hare (Lepus timidus) as model organisms in their study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221102095913.htm