Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 05 November 2022 16:46 Hits: 0

The two activists drew "+1.5°C" on the museum wall, referring to international agreements to curb global warming. The latest art protest comes ahead of the start of this year's UN climate conference in Egypt.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/spain-climate-activists-glue-hands-to-goya-paintings/a-63660380?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss