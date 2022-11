Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 18:07 Hits: 0

Using images captured by satellites, researchers have confirmed that the January 2022 eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano produced the highest-ever recorded plume. The colossal eruption is also the first to have been directly observed to have broken through to the mesosphere layer of the atmosphere.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221103140756.htm