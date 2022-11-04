The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Monkeypox mutations cause virus to spread rapidly, evade drugs and vaccines, study finds

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Researchers have identified the specific mutations in the monkeypox virus that contribute to its continued infectiousness. The findings could lead to several outcomes: modified versions of existing drugs used to treat people suffering from monkeypox or the development of new drugs that account for the current mutations to increase their effectiveness at reducing symptoms and the spread of the virus.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221104093259.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version