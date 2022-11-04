Monkeypox mutations cause virus to spread rapidly, evade drugs and vaccines, study finds

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 13:32 Hits: 0

Researchers have identified the specific mutations in the monkeypox virus that contribute to its continued infectiousness. The findings could lead to several outcomes: modified versions of existing drugs used to treat people suffering from monkeypox or the development of new drugs that account for the current mutations to increase their effectiveness at reducing symptoms and the spread of the virus.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221104093259.htm