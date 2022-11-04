The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Potential secret to viral resistance unearthed

Scientists have unearthed a secret that may explain why some people are able to resist viral infections, having screened the immune systems of women exposed to hepatitis C (HCV) through contaminated anti-D transfusions given over 40 years ago in Ireland. The extraordinary work has wide-ranging implications from improving our fundamental understanding of viral resistance to the potential design of therapies to treat infected people.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221104113528.htm

