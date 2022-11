Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 15:05 Hits: 2

Researchers have developed a three-dimensional model that shows how exposure to cadmium might lead to congenital heart disease. Affecting nearly 40,000 newborns a year, congenital heart disease is the most common type of birth defect in the United States.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221102110523.htm