Protein kinase CK2 has key role in killer T cells during infection by Listeria monocytogenes

The protein kinase CK2 is involved in a wide range of biological processes and cellular functions, including inflammatory responses and pathologies associated with inflammation. CD8+ T cells, also known as killer T cells, are critical to maintain health by controlling infections by intracellular pathogens, including viruses and intracellular bacteria. Researchers now report that protein kinase CK2 controls CD8+ T cell effector and memory functions during infection. These experiments were done in mouse CD8+ T cells and a mouse model of infection by the intracellular pathogenic bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

