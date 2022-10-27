The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lamin C facilitates repair of damaged nuclear envelope in human and mouse cells

Using immunofluorescence and live-cell imaging, researchers were recently able to determine the mechanism underlying the repairing mechanism of the nuclear envelope, which play a key role in various physiologically relevant processes. The accidental rupture of the structure poses a hazard to the integrity of the mammalian nucleus. The study found that lamin C and related factors synergistically facilitate the repair process in mammalian cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221027132711.htm

