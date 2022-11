Articles

Published on Friday, 28 October 2022

The parasite Toxoplasma is carried by a large portion of the global human population. Now a study shows how this microscopic parasite so successfully spreads in the body, for example to the brain. The parasite infects immune cells and hijacks their identity.

