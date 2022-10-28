The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Inspired by nature: Silencing bacteria

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Bacteria love moist surfaces. Once they have settled there, they do not live as solitary organisms but form larger communities that are embedded in a protective film. These biofilms are found on various surfaces and can lead to contact infections. The bacteria are often persistent and defy the body's own immune system or chemical biocides. Current research approaches are therefore trying to prevent bacterial colonization of material surfaces or at least to make it more difficult. A team of researchers has now developed a new approach using ceria nanoparticles.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221028180845.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version