Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 31 October 2022 13:14 Hits: 7

Global warming is changing the Arctic by causing permafrost thaw, glacier melt, droughts, fires and changes in vegetation. These developments are strongly linked to the energy exchange between land and the atmosphere. Researchers have now shown that different plant communities in the tundra play a key role in this energy exchange but are not taken into account in climate models.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221031091402.htm