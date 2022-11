Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 31 October 2022

Climate change will increase opportunities to see rainbows, according to a new study. The study's authors estimate that by 2100, the average land location on Earth will experience about 5% more days with rainbows than at the beginning of the 21st century.

