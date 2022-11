Articles

More adaptable crops are needed to address global hunger and worsening challenges in food production. Researchers have now developed new genetic blueprints for two types of groundcherry. Their work can help unlock the potential for orphan crops like groundcherry to strengthen global food supplies. It may also help reveal how plants evolve and develop new traits.

