How tumors suppress the development of metastases

Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Why do metastases often only appear after the original tumor has been surgically removed? Scientists have now published an explanation for this phenomenon. They were able to identify a messenger substance of the cancer cells that locally promotes the growth of the primary tumor. In the blood, the messenger is split into two fragments, one of which suppresses metastasis. Tumor-bearing mice treated with the metastasis-inhibiting fragment survived cancer longer than untreated animals.

