Digital and group-based lifestyle counselling to prevent type 2 diabetes shows real-world effectiveness

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 16:40 Hits: 2

People's diet quality improved and their abdominal obesity and insulin resistance decreased in a one-year lifestyle intervention, new findings show. Looking at 2,907 Finnish adults with an elevated risk for type 2 diabetes, the study is the first to examine the effects of a group-based lifestyle intervention implemented in primary health care on risk factors for type 2 diabetes. The lifestyle intervention made use of a digital app and multiple behavior change theories.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221027124041.htm