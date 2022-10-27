The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Digital and group-based lifestyle counselling to prevent type 2 diabetes shows real-world effectiveness

People's diet quality improved and their abdominal obesity and insulin resistance decreased in a one-year lifestyle intervention, new findings show. Looking at 2,907 Finnish adults with an elevated risk for type 2 diabetes, the study is the first to examine the effects of a group-based lifestyle intervention implemented in primary health care on risk factors for type 2 diabetes. The lifestyle intervention made use of a digital app and multiple behavior change theories.

