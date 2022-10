Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 16:40 Hits: 5

The market for rechargeable batteries is growing rapidly, but the necessary raw materials are limited. Sodium-ion batteries, for example, could offer an alternative. Researchers have investigated new combinations of electrolyte solutions and electrode materials for this purpose.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221027124050.htm