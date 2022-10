Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 16:41 Hits: 4

A panel of investigational monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) targeting different sites of the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) blocked infection when tested in human cells in a laboratory setting. Moreover, one of the experimental mAbs provided nearly complete protection against EBV infection and lymphoma when tested in mice.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221027124103.htm