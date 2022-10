Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 15:15 Hits: 3

Computing power of quantum machines is currently still very low. Increasing it is still proving to be a major challenge. Physicists now present a new architecture for a universal quantum computer that overcomes such limitations and could be the basis of the next generation of quantum computers soon.

