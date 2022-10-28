The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cellular housekeeping process implicated in fatal neurological disorder

A study shows that as patients age, Huntington's disease impairs autophagy, which eliminates waste from cells. This housekeeping is significant in Huntington's because a buildup of waste in a specific kind of neuron leads to such cells' untimely deaths. The researchers also showed that enhancing the autophagy pathway in such neurons that were created from skin cells of Huntington's patients protects those cells from dying.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221028121017.htm

