Discovering the unknown processes of the evolutionary history of green lizards in the Mediterranean

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 15:16 Hits: 0

The evolutionary clade and biodiversity of green lizards of the genera Lacerta and Timon -- reptiles common in the Mediterranean basin and surrounding areas of the European continent, North Africa and Asia -- have never been studied in detail from the perspective of historical biogeography. Now researchers present a new scenario for deciphering the potential evolutionary processes that have acted -- separately or together -- to give rise to the biodiversity of species in this group in Mediterranean ecosystems.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221028111607.htm