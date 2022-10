Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 15:16 Hits: 0

A new study measured particulate emissions from passenger car preheating with an auxiliary heater in sub-zero conditions. The preheating emissions were compared to calculated emissions from driving to determine the driving distance corresponding to the preheating emissions under current emissions standards.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221028111626.htm