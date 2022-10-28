The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

El Niño increases seedling mortality even in drought-tolerant forests

Scientists conducted a 7-year study on seedling recruitment and mortality in a national park in Chiang Mai, in northern Thailand. During the study period, an extremely strong El Niño event occurred, leading to a stronger and longer drought than normal. Seasonally dry tropical forests (SDTFs), which experience an annual dry season, are considered drought-tolerant. Nevertheless, the study found that seedling mortality increased in SDTFs when severe and prolonged drought occurred.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221028111627.htm

