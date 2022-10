Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 02:00 Hits: 2

After gaining the trust of “jackpot” shows and county and state fairs, a research team is assessing how big a risk infected show pigs pose to people

Read more https://www.science.org/content/article/thwart-next-pandemic-swientists-hunt-flu-viruses-u-s-hog-shows