Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 16:40 Hits: 2

Inside cells, molecular droplets form defined compartments for chemical reactions. Not only sticky interactions between molecules, but also dynamic reactions can form such droplets, researchers have discovered. Their work has revealed a new regulatory mechanism by which life controls and organizes itself.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221027124022.htm