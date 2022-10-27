The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Trunk dexterity explained: Scientists decipher facial motor control in elephants

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Elephants have an amazing arsenal of face, ear and trunk movements. The trunk consists of far more muscles than the entire human body and can perform both powerful and very delicate movements. A team of scientists have now examined the facial motor nucleus of African and Asian elephants, the brain structure that controls the facial muscles of these animals. This nucleus contains more facial motor neurons than in any other terrestrial mammal, the scientists show. African elephants in particular have particularly prominent neuron clusters for the control of the trunk 'fingers'.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221027124025.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version