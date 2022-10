Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 16:40 Hits: 2

Engineering experts have proposed a novel technique to measure the cell traction force field and tackle the research gap. The interdisciplinary research team used single nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers in nanodiamonds (NDs) to propose a linear polarization modulation (LPM) method which can measure both, the rotational and translational movement of markers on cell substrates.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221027124051.htm