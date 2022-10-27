NASA's InSight lander detects stunning meteoroid impact on Mars

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 19:42

NASA's InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake last Dec. 24, but scientists learned only later the cause of that quake: a meteoroid strike estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. What's more, the meteoroid excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before -- a discovery with implications for NASA's future plans to send astronauts to the Red Planet.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221027154210.htm