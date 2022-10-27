Electric School Buses Hit the Roads!

Articles

Written by Molly Rauch

Electric school bus event at John Lewis Elementary School in Washington, D.C. on October 26, 2022. Photo by Sarah Silbiger

Electric school buses are rolling your way! This week, EPA awarded federal funding for clean, electric school buses to school districts in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

This is great news for our kids and our climate — made possible by the 5-year, $5 billion investment in clean school buses included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Law, passed by Congress in 2021.

Every day, millions of US children ride iconic yellow school buses to and from school on what amounts to the nation’s largest public transportation fleet — about half a million vehicles. Almost all of these buses currently run on diesel engines, which spew carcinogenic and climate-warming pollution into the air our kids breathe.

It simply doesn’t make sense to send our kids to school on buses that create brain-harming, lung-harming, cancer-causing, climate-warming pollution. Our kids, our bus drivers, and our communities deserve better.

The Clean School Bus Program awards are the result of years of advocacy from Moms Clean Air Force members and our allies dedicated to securing a safe ride for our kids.

This summer, Moms worked tirelessly to educate school districts across the country about the importance of replacing dirty diesel buses with zero-tailpipe-pollution electric buses and to help districts through the Clean School Bus Program application process.

EPA got such a huge response from school districts across the country that they practically doubled the funding for this program to meet soaring demand. EPA had planned to award $500 million in rebates from the Clean School Bus Program this year, but this week’s announcement indicates EPA is awarding $965 million to purchase 2,463 buses, 95% of which will be electric!

Please join me in thanking Congress for including funding for clean, electric school buses in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Law.

