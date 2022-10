Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 14:31 Hits: 1

Rhythm is important for human music and speech. But are we the only mammal with a sense of rhythm? Researchers show that seals can discriminate rhythm without prior training. Seals' rhythmic ability may be linked to their ability to learn vocalisations, skills that may have co-evolved in both humans and seals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221026103159.htm