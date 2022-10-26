Limits of lithium extraction from thermal water

Articles

Pumping up thermal water, separating lithium, and using it to produce batteries for electric mobility -- the idea of lithium as an environmentally compatible and regionally available by-product of geothermal energy plants appears highly promising. However, it has not been clear so far whether domestic lithium extraction is really worthwhile. A team of researchers has now summarized the state of the art, analyzed raw materials markets, and assessed technologies.

