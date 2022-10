Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022

The comparisons of power consumptions or luminosity delivered for a given power for future Higgs-producing colliders have been widely considered, but a new article considers the environmental impact of future 'Higgs factories' that could replace the Large Hadron Collider.

