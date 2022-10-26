The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Metabolite product from pomegranate: Researchers identify way to boost tumor-fighting immune cells

Researchers have succeeded in identifying a new approach for the therapy of colorectal cancer. In preclinical models and studies on human immune cells, they found that urolithin A, a metabolite product from pomegranate, sustainably improves the function of immune cells in their fight against cancer. After treatment with urolithin A, tumour-fighting immune cells become T memory stem cells which, due to their ability to divide, constantly supply the immune system with rejuvenated, non-exhausted T cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221026122728.htm

