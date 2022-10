Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 18:28 Hits: 4

Belief that the COVID-19 pandemic was a hoax -- that its severity was exaggerated or that the virus was deliberately released for sinister reasons -- functions as a 'gateway' to believing in conspiracy theories generally, new research has found.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221026142800.htm