Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 18:28 Hits: 6

State policies in eight different policy domains, including gun safety, labor and tobacco, are associated with U.S. working-age mortality, according to a new study. Researchers note that more conservative state policies were generally associated with higher mortality.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221026142825.htm