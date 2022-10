Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 19:36 Hits: 6

In a study using specialized imaging techniques, researchers report distinctive changes in the 'white matter' and other brain tissue physiology of those with post-treatment Lyme disease, a condition affecting 10% to 20% of the nearly half a million Americans who contract Lyme disease annually.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221026153655.htm